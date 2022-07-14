Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in UK court, trial set for 2023

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Thursday pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges at London's Old Bailey court and will face trial in June next year, as per reports. The actor is facing five sexual assault charges for alleged offenses committed in the UK between the period of 2005-2013. The actor has maintained he is innocent, since the allegations first came to light in 2017. Read more: Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in UK

Once one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Kevin’s career came to a halt following actor Anthony Rapp’s allegations about his sexual misconduct in 2017. After which, a series of similar complaints were made against Kevin, in both the US and the UK. UK-based Channel 4 is reportedly working on a documentary about Kevin’s upcoming legal cases and his life. The actor is known for playing the role of Francis Underwood in the series, House of Cards.

According to Deadline, Kevin was charged with five sexual assault charges in June 2022 by the Metropolitan Police in the UK. The alleged historical offences cover a period of 2005-2013 in London and the county of Gloucester and were against three men, all now aged in their 30s and 40s, the report said. It added that Kevin was formally charged with four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in ‘sexual activity without consent’.

The actor was photographed arriving at the London court wearing a blue suit with dark blue tie along with a pair of glasses. He was immediately ushered into a meeting room with his legal representatives, as per the report. The judge has set a trial date for June 6, 2023, and it is expected to last two to three weeks; although the venue remains undetermined. The judge reportedly also continued Kevin’s unconditional bail, which was granted in June.

The Deadline report added that Kevin was free to travel, including internationally for work after being granted unconditional bail after complying with police and the courts. However, he is expected in court for the trial and failing to attend would entail a criminal act. Thursday’s hearing was reportedly scheduled for Southwark Crown Court; however, likely due to the enormous domestic and international media interest, officials shifted it Old Bailey.

