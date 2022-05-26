Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in UK

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexual assault by UK's Crown Protection Services as per multiple reports. The actor has been the subject of investigation in a sexual assault case in the country. On Wednesday, a Reuters report stated that the UK Crown Prosecution Service has authorised criminal charges against Kevin for four counts of sexual assault against three men. Also read: Kevin Spacey speaks out for first time after sexual assault allegations, says his world changed ‘in just a matter of hours’

Kevin has been called one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. The 62-year-old has won two Oscars and multiple other major acting awards. However, he has been facing sexual assault allegations since 2017. As a result, the actor was replaced in Ridley Scott's film All The Money In The World. He hasn't been seen on screen since 2018.

On Wednesday, a Variety report quoted Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, saying, “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men. He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

The article added that like any other accused, Kevin also has a right to fair trial. Rosemary Ainslie added, “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

In 2017, Kevin was accused of sexual assault by a man who claimed the assault took place in 1986 when he was 14 years old. Later, crew members of Kevin's popular Netflix show House of Cards also came forward with similar accusations. In November 2021, Kevin was ordered to pay almost $31 million to the studio behind the show for violating the company’s sexual harassment policy.

Kevin is attempting a comeback to acting this year having been away from the limelight since his sexual assault allegations surfaced five years ago. The actor plays a serial killer in Peter Five Eight, which saw its trailer release last week at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is looking for buyers at the festival with hopes of releasing sometime this yea

