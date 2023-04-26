Kim Kardashian look-alike, Christina Ashten, dies, was it plastic surgery gone wrong?

In a shocking turn of events, Christina Ashten Gourkani, a popular OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian look-alike, has passed away at the age of 34. Reports suggest that Gourkani's untimely death may be the result of a plastic surgery procedure gone awry.

The tragic news of Christina's demise was shared in a heart-wrenching GoFundMe campaign set up by her grieving family. According to the post, they received a frantic call from a relative last week, screaming that Christina was dying. The horrifying news "instantly shattered" their world.

Rushing to the hospital, the family was informed that Christina's health had taken a sudden and steep decline after suffering a cardiac arrest. Devastatingly, she did not survive. According to TMZ, her family revealed that Christina's death is being investigated as a potential homicide, stemming from a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse." Although rumors have circulated that the procedure in question was plastic surgery-related, the family has refrained from providing further details at this time.

The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $40,000 to cover the costs of Christina's memorial service. Known to fans as Ashten G, the model had amassed a substantial following not only on OnlyFans but also on Instagram, boasting over 600,000 followers at the time of her death. Her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian had captured the attention of fans worldwide.

This tragic loss has left the online community in shock and disbelief, as fans mourn the untimely death of the 34-year-old model. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Christina's passing is ongoing, leaving many to wonder what could have gone so terribly wrong during the alleged medical procedure.

As family, friends, and fans struggle to come to terms with this devastating news, they rally together in support of the GoFundMe campaign to honor Christina's memory and ensure her loved ones can provide her with the memorial she deserves.

Christina Ashten Gourkani will be deeply missed, leaving a void in the hearts of her many fans and loved ones.

