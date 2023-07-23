KISS OF LIFE's Julie apologizes for "careless actions" as N-word video re-surfaces.

On July 22, 2023, KISS OF LIFE member Julie issued a public apology on Twitter for using the N-word while singing during her trainee days. The incident had occurred five years ago, and a video clip resurfaced online, prompting her response. The footage was from Julie's time as a YG Entertainment trainee at the DEF Music Academy, where trainees were preparing for auditions.

KISS OF LIFE's JULIE (Courtesy: S2 Entertainment)

At the age of 17, she sang B.o.B's "Strange Clouds" (feat. Lil Wayne) and used the N-word during the performance. The incident sparked heavy criticism, and recently, she addressed the issue by issuing a formal apology on KISS OF LIFE's official Twitter account.

Julie mentioned the incident, acknowledging how her "careless actions can cause harm to many people." Over the last six years of her training, she made a point to educate herself, and as a result, she believes she has matured significantly.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of racial slurs. Readers' discretion is advised.

"I will strive to show you a better version of myself" - KISS OF LIFE's Julie addresses controversial video

In the second week of July 2023, a video that had been posted on Twitter in December of the previous year suddenly gained viral attention. The video showcased Julie, a K-pop idol, using a racial slur during her performance. It happened when she was 17 years old and singing B.o.B's "Strange Clouds" (feat. Lil Wayne) for her monthly evaluation at the DEF Music Academy. Although the song contained the N-word, Julie decided not to replace it and performed the song without making any alterations.

KISS OF LIFE on July 5, the video quickly went viral, drawing the attention of numerous netizens who strongly criticized the newly-minted K-pop idol for her lack of cultural awareness. Weeks later, on July 23, Julie addressed the situation by posting an apology tweet on the group's official Twitter account.

“This is Julie from KISS OF LIFE. An old video has resurfaced in which I, without paying enough attention, sang the original lyrics of a cover song that included a certain word, for which I deeply regret. This incident made me realize how my careless actions can cause harm to many people and during my 6 years of training period I educated myself and matured,” she said.

Julie expressed her commitment to being more "cautious and meticulous" moving forward, as she continued:

“I’m determined to be more cautious and meticulous to prevent making the same mistakes in the future. I want to express my sincere apologies to everyone who may have been hurt by my actions. I will strive to show you a better version of myself and continuous growth in the future. Thank you for your understanding.”

KISS OF LIFE is comprised of Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. The four-member group made their debut with a self-titled EP, featuring the title track "Shhh," which was released on July 5, 2023.

The music video currently has an impressive 12 million views on YouTube.

Julie, the oldest member of the group, is 23 years old, while the youngest is 18 years old. Natty and Belle have already established their fanbase through their appearances in survival shows and are credited as producers for several hit songs.

