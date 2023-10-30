‘Kissed in a field of long grass’: Gwyneth Paltrow recalls ‘magical summer’ romance with ex Matthew Perry

Gwyneth Paltrow has paid an emotional tribute to her ex Matthew Perry after the actor tragically died at the age of 54.Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28.

Gwyneth Paltrow has paid an emotional tribute to her ex Matthew Perry after the actor tragically died at the age of 54

Paltrow recalled kissing Perry “in a field of long grass” during a “magical summer.” “I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass,” Paltrow, who dated Perryf or a very short time period in 1994, wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Perry.

She added, “It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

Achilling 911 call that was made from Perry’s home on the night of his death has been released. No foul play is suspected in connection with the death. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said that officers responded to a call at Perry’s place regarding the death of a man who was in his 50s.

In a dispatch audio now obtained byTMZ, a man can be heard saying the word “drowning.” “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning,” the audio says. Some words were bleeped out.

Perry was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm. His family has broken their silence, telling the news outlet PEOPLE that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death.