Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery teaser: Daniel Craig tries to solve a deadly game of murder in sunny Greece. Watch

Benoit Blanc, the eccentric detective is back. And with him, he brings a new mystery, lots of mayhem, and more eccentricities than ever. The teaser of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery starring Daniel Craig, was released by Netflix on Thursday evening. The film, a sequel to the successful 2019 thriller Knives Out, sees new stars and has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. Also read: Knives Out 2: Leslie Odom Jr joins Daniel Craig and Edward Norton in sequel

The teaser opens with montage shots introducing the new characters to us, ranging from a scared-looking Edward Norton to a buff David Bautista. Meanwhile, Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc informs the cast that they were expecting a mystery and a game but for one person, this game is deadly, about murder, and that their lives are in danger. This follows shots of introduction of the heavyweight star cast as we get a better look at the premise- a group of people on an island participating in a murder mystery experiential when a real murder takes place.

Directed by Rian Johnson, who helmed the original as well, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also stars Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson.

Speaking about the film, Rian said, "The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, ‘It's a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle.’ It's a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you're making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out,” says writer-director-producer Rian Johnson. The first Knives Out was set in a snowy mansion while this one is on the sunny beaches of Greece. Talking about the choice, Rian adds, “I was writing [Glass Onion] during the lockdown of 2020, and I wanted to be on a beach vacation more than anything.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere in select theaters on a to-be-announced date and globally on Netflix on December 23. And before that, it’ll have its global premiere on September 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

