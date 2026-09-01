Mumbai, Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin's "Hope", his follow up to 2016 horror hit "The Wailing", is all set to release in Indian theatres on September 25.

Korean sci-fi hit 'Hope' to release in India on September 25

The movie, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, features top Korean stars like Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, alongside Hollywood actors Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

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It will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean.

In "Hope", a village police chief and his rookie deputy must defend the community from a mysterious creature after wildfires sever all communications, while a local hunting party finds itself being hunted deep in the mountains.

The film marks Na's return to filmmaking after a gap of a decade. It was also his fourth consecutive film to be invited to Cannes following "Chaser", "The Yellow Sea" and "The Wailing".

"With 'Hope', Na said, he wanted to create a film that begins with the primal fear of encountering an unknown creature and gradually expands into a story about survival,

human instinct and the consequences of fear.

"We wanted the world of the film to feel both immediate and unpredictable, while also giving the audience the scale and spectacle of a large cinematic experience. I'm excited for audiences in India to experience this world on the big screen," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Presented by Plus M Entertainment, and produced by Forged Films in co-production with Plus M Entertainment and Westworld, "Hope" is being released in India via {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presented by Plus M Entertainment, and produced by Forged Films in co-production with Plus M Entertainment and Westworld, "Hope" is being released in India via {{/usCountry}}

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Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

"We are thrilled to bring Na Hong-jin's 'Hope' to Indian audiences... With its release across five languages, we hope to make this ambitious and critically acclaimed film accessible to audiences across India. We are excited to invite Indian audiences to experience 'Hope' in Indian cinemas,"Jiten Hemdev, MD and CEO of Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.