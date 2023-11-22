Kristen Stewart 'crashed' Robert Pattinson's birthday, Twilight director says ‘no bad blood between exes’

After a long time, the Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are back in the news. Ten years after they split, the director Catherine Hardwicke shared that Kristen, unexpectedly crashed Robert's 37th birthday celebration a few months ago, specifically during his birthday month of May. The director of the 2008 hit series, recently appeared on Monday’s podcast episode of Happy Sad Confused. In an segment of the podcast, she said that she and the actress Toni Collette attended Robert's party without receiving an invitation and that they later learned that Stewart had done the same.

Kristen Stewart surprises at ex-Robert Pattinson’s birthday

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart go to prom in Twilight.

Disclosing the details, Catherine Hardwicke said “Strangely enough, I went to Rob’s birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him,”. For the unversed, Toni collaborated with the Twilight fame for the movie Mickey 17 scheduled to release in 2024.

Declaring that their unplanned reunion was a blast for everyone, she said “We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my god!’ We all hugged each other — like, this is so crazy and cool.”

No bad blood between the exes Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

The Twilight director recounted every detail she could recall, from Kristen ringing the doorbell to check if anyone was home, to Robert warmly welcoming her inside, and Kristen's surprised expression upon seeing Catherine. This unexpected reunion marked a memorable moment for the cast of Twilight. “When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?'” she continued. “I go, ‘I kinda crashed it with Toni.’ And she goes, ‘Well, I crashed it too.'”

Why did Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson break up?

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were romantically linked from 2009 to 2013, mirroring their on-screen character growth. However, in July 2012, Stewart was seen kissing director Rupert Sanders putting a strain on their relationship. However, later a source revealed to People, “She wasn’t having an affair with Rupert. It was just a fleeting moment that shouldn’t have happened. She never meant to hurt anyone. She’s a good person who just made a bad choice.” But in 2013, after a brief reconciliation, the couple announced their separation.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's personal life update

As of now, Kristen is engaged to writer and actress Dylan Meyer. The duo started dating in 2019 and are getting stronger in their relationship. In contrast, Robert is looking forward to the arrival of his first child with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, whom he has been dating since 2018.

