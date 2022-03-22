Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed son's name from Wolf: 'Didn't feel like it was him'

Kylie Jenner has shared that she and Travis Scott have changed the name of their newborn child after initially calling him Wolf. Kylie and Travis Scott, who are also parents to a four-year-old girl Stormi Webster, welcomed a son on February 2, 2022. Kylie recently shared a note on her Instagram account to announce the name change, noting that Wolf did not feel like their son's name. Also Read| Kylie Jenner reveals name of her second child with Travis Scott: ‘Wolf Webster’

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Kylie wrote, "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," adding a grinning face with sweat emoji. She further wrote, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," and ended the note with a hands-folded emoji. She did not share the new name of her baby.

Kylie Jenner reveals her son is no longer named Wolf.

The clarification came as Kylie shared a candid video montage of her pregnancy journey with her second-born. The video, shared on her YouTube channel with the title To Our Son, gave an inside look at her doctor's visits, her baby shower, maternity photoshoots, and the delivery room. It also included messages for the baby from Kylie's family members including her mother Kris Jenner. Kylie had shared a similar video, titled To Our Daughter, after the birth of Stormi.

In the recently-uploaded video, Kylie is seen telling Stormi that the due date of her soon-to-be-born sibling is the same as hers. Kylie says, "So you and the baby could have the same birthday." An excited Stormi replies, "Okay, February 1st." Kylie further asks her daughter, "You okay with that?" and the latter replies "yes."

Kylie welcomed her second child on February 2, a day after Stormi's fourth birthday. She had announced the pregnancy with a home video posted on Instagram in September 2021, which she captioned "@traviscott."

