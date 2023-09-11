Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet pack on the PDA at US Open; fans say ‘they are letting everyone know now’. Watch

Reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet can't keep their hands to themselves when around each other. After appearances at Beyonce's The Renaissance Tour concert and the New York Fashion Week, they were spotted together at the US Open Men's final on Sunday. This time, they shared kisses and cuddles in the VIP booth. (Also read: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s NYFW date night, video reveals)

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the US Open.

Dressed in black outfits and sitting in a premium spot, the couple was spotted canoodling by the camera on multiple occasions. Kylie would stroke Timothee's hair, taking her hands off him to applaud the players. The US Open final was played between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Novak won the trophy.

Fans of the two reacted to their PDA on social media. A person wrote on X, “They letting everyone know now lol." Someone else was less impressed with the public kissing and wrote, “They kiss everywhere.” Most people still could not believe their unlikely match. “Woah! I can't believe they're together! This is so unexpected, but I'm loving it. They make such a cute couple,” read a comment.

Kylie and Timothee have been rumoured to be dating for a few months now. At the Renaissance concert, they made their first appearance as a couple. They were spotted kissing and cuddling while surrounded by their friends and other Beyonce fans. At the NYFW, they were seen cozying up at a dinner hosted by Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader on Friday night.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight in April, Kylie and Timothee were keeping their relationship “fun” and “casual.” Neither of them has commented on their status.

Kylie rose to fame with her reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She is Kim Kardashian's half-sister and was named one of the youngest self-made billionaires with the success of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Timothee is an Academy Award nominee. His performance in Call Me By Your Name earned him critical and audience appreciation. He has since been seen in Lady Bird, Little Women, Beautiful Boy and Dune. He will now be seen in Dune Part II and as the new Willy Wonka.

