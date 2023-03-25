Lady Gaga's new look as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux is a hit on internet: 'The one and only'

Actor, singer Lady Gaga's new look from her upcoming Joker: Folie À Deux is out. On Saturday, she was seen filming some scenes of the Joker sequel in New York City and the picture are everywhere on the internet. Fans cannot wait to see her as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix aka Joker and the new look has, even more, increased their anticipation. Also read: Lady Gaga stuns as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in first look from Joker: Folie À Deux

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux. (Twitter)(Twitter)

The photos and videos from the paparazzo feature her dressed like Harley Quinn in a statement outfit, which included a red jacket, a checkered top and a black skirt paired with mesh black leggings. She finished off with slicked-back long ombre blonde hair which further elevated her red clown-inspired eye makeup.

The Bad Romance singer shot some scenes at Manhattan's City Hall, as per reports. She was joined by several extra characters who were seen standing on the stairs of the building during the shoot. Some actors dressed as cops were also sighted.

Reacting to the new look, fans are currently to figure out the scene on Twitter. One of them wrote, “Omg she's wearing red and black the original Harley colors and it looks like this is a scene where she's probably showing up to testify in Joker's trial at the courthouse.” “God look at the face. So goooood,” added another one. Someone also tweeted, “This looks amazing. The way how her color contrast with the police is just amazing. I can’t wait to see this film!”

Joker: Folie À Deux is Todd Philips' directorial. The first look from the movie was unveiled last month on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The director took to Instagram and treated fans to the first look at the film and captioned it, "Happy Valentine's Day." Lady Gaga also shared the same picture on her account and wrote it: “Folie à Deux." The image showed a shocked Lady Gaga Harley Quinn holding the face of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in her hands, whereas the Joker gave out his signature knowing smile.

Before Lady Gaga, the DC Comics character Harley Quinn, was played by Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad films and in Birds of Prey. The upcoming sequel by Warner Bros. will release in theatres on Oct 9, next year.

