‘Leave my kids alone,’ Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons embroiled in shocking family feud

In a shocking turn of events, a major family feud involving Russell Simmons has erupted just a day after Father's Day.

Simmons family. (Image Credit: JEMAL COUNTESS)

The Def Jam Recordings executive took to Instagram to share a cryptic message seemingly directed at his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons.

"Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all," The post read.

Kimora, in response, used her own Instagram Story to shed light on the tension within the family and made serious allegations against Russell, the father of their two children, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee.

She expressed deep concern, stating, "I'm so sorry to have to do this. But this man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied, threatened, or afraid."

Kimora also emphasized that she wouldn't tolerate attacks on her and her children, challenging the narrative that places blame on her as the sole caregiver. “Leave my kids alone.”

The model accused Russell of being "abusive" to women in his life, highlighting a pattern of threats, lies, and intimidation.

“This is how maneuver with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation maneuvers and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough,” she shared.

The Insta story from Kimora Lee Simmons. (Image Credit: Kimora Lee Simmons/Instagram)

It's important to note that Russell Simmons has previously faced allegations of sexual misconduct by eighteen women, which he vehemently denies.

Aoki Lee, who recently graduated from Harvard, publicly supported her mother by posting a video on her Instagram page. The video showed Russell seemingly yelling at Aoki during a FaceTime conversation.

Aoki captioned the video, "This is not someone who will accept help. This is just one screen recording, sorry I don't always remember to press 'record' when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy."

She also shared screenshots of text messages exchanged between her and her father, where she expressed concern about his harassing behavior towards her boyfriend and friends if she blocked him or asked for space.

In response to an allegation made by the American entrepreneur accusing Kimora of stealing his money, Aoki staunchly defended her mother, asserting, "I'll never speak to you until you DIE. Don't ever say that again."

The situation further unraveled as Aoki shared additional text messages, supposedly from Russell, insinuating that Kimora had stolen money and the love of their children.

Aoki passionately defended her mother against these claims, emphasizing her unwavering support.

In a heartfelt message to her father, the 20-year-old expressed her distress over the aggressive and hostile tone of their conversations.

She pleaded with him, explaining that she cannot be the target of his anger and blaming, stating, "You were putting so much anger and rage on me every phone call... It got to the point I could not hear your voice without having an anxiety attack."

Aoki also touched upon the possibility of mental illness, suggesting that some family members believe Russell may be experiencing something like dementia or other mental health issues. She described the drastic change in his behavior, recalling how he used to be the best dad and a great co-parent before his publicized troubles.Aoki expressed the fear and sadness of witnessing this terrifying transformation.

As of now, there has been no official response from Kimora Lee Simmons' representative regarding the allegations and family dispute. The situation continues to unfold, leaving many concerned about the well-being of all parties involved.

