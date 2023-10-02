Leave the World Behind teaser: Julia Roberts prepares for the apocalypse in nail-biting Netflix thriller. Watch

The official teaser of Leave the World Behind is here! On Monday evening, Netflix unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot). Based on the 2020 book of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the film stars an ensemble cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon. (Also read: Chris Hemsworth and his daughter enjoy thrilling adventure in Iceland- Watch)

About the teaser

Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke star in Leave The World Behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teaser opens with Amanda (Julia Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke) as a married couple who open their doors to G.H (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter, Ruth (Myha'la Herrold). When Amanda asks the reason for their sudden arrival, G. H. says, "In my line of work you have to understand the patterns that govern the world." They are alarmed when the television reports of a massive cyberattack on the U.S. The teaser then gives a glimpse of unnatural occurrences as the world begins to crumble around them.

About the film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official synopsis of the film adds, "A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world." Interesting fact to note: Barack and Michelle Obama serve as executive producers on the film.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, many fans added to the comments. A fan added, "This looks amazing and what a great cast to lead it! Very much looking forward to watching this!" Another said, "Doomsdays and apocalyptic films are my jam. Plus the director is the guy who created Mr. Robot." A comment also added, "The book was incredible. This adaptation looks legit!! I can't wait." "This looks really interesting, pretty stacked cast of heavy hitters too." said another fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leave the World Behind will be released in select theaters on November 22 and then released on Netflix on December 8. The film is also set to mark its world premiere before that as the opening film of AFI Fest on October 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.