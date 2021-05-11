Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Leonardo DiCaprio called unrecognisable in Killers of the Flower Moon first-look, fans disagree: 'He's the salt shaker'
The first look of Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone's film Killers of the Flower Moon has been released. The period thriller movie is helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Leonardo DiCaprio has unveiled his and Lily Gladstone's first look from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has unveiled his and Lily Gladstone's first look from Killers of the Flower Moon. The period thriller movie is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Taking it Instagram, Leonardo shared a picture of both the actors sitting at a dinner table. While Leonardo plays the character of Ernest Buckhart, Lily plays his wife Mollie Burkhart. The movie also stars Robert De Niro in a pivotal role.

However, a New York Post tweet called Leonardo 'unrecognisable' in the pictures. Leo looks a little pale in the picture but many could still easily identify him. Twitter users, including celebrities, reacted to it with their post.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wrote, "He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio."

A Twitter user wrote, "Completely unrecognizable. I can’t tell if Leo is the woman on the left or the one who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio." Another said, "The only way this comment makes sense is if the person on the left is Leonardo DiCaprio." A third said, "So the thing that really looks a lot like Dicaprio isn't Dicaprio? I think he's one of the salt and pepper shakers. That would be just like him. #LeonardoDiCaprio #unrecognisable."

Here are some more reactions:

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a book by David Grann of the same name. In the first look picture, while, Leonardo is wearing a purple blazer paired with a grey shirt and brown tie, Lily is seen dressed in traditional Osage clothing, wrapped in a Pendleton blanket accessorized with a black scarf.

The film is a crime drama set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts a string of brutal murders of Osage Nation Native Americans, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The Osage Nation, who were the richest people per capita in the world, were killed one by one after oil was discovered on their land.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi: Abhinav Shukla turns Sana Makbul's 'biggini shoot' photographer, Divyanka Tripathi has a K3G moment

