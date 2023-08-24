Leonardo DiCaprio steps out for iced coffee with model Vittoria Ceretti, sparks dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen with model Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barbara recently. As per a report by Page Six, The Wolf of Wall Street actor was seen out for an ice-cream date with the model on Tuesday. Both Leonardo and Vittoria twinned in white outfits. (Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio spotted cruising with Love Island star Arabella Chi and Tobey Maguire in Spain)

Leo spotted with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

As pictures emerged in a new report by Page Six, Leonardo and Vittoria grabbed ice cream and iced coffee to beat off the August sun. Leonardo, 48, opted for a white tee shirt and beige cargo shorts, while the 25 year-old Italian model looked pretty in long sleeved shirt and black bike shorts, which she paired with a blue handbag. The duo was seen walking together with their cups of iced coffee on the streets of Santa Barbara.

Dating rumours

In the past few months, Leonardo was linked to several women. A few days ago, Leonardo was seen with 32 year-old Arabella Chi, star of Love Island, as they cruised the Mediterranean Sea. They were joined by Leo's longtime pal Tobey Maguire, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Chief Creative Officer of Burberry Group, Riccardo Tisci. Arabella was seen in a leopard-print bikini with a matching sheer sarong around her waist.

More details

Reports of Leo rekindling his romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid also surfaced after the duo were seen partying in the Hamptons last month. Besides this, Leonardo was also spotted with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill on a yacht in Sardinia.

A few days later, Neelam responded to the media speculation about them on her Instagram Stories. "Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame'. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now. The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories,” she wrote in the post.

Last year, it was reported that Leonardo ended his relationship with Camila Morrone, his girlfriend for four years, only months after the model turned 25.

On the work front, Leonardo will be next seen in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and Lily Gladstone in pivotal roles. It releases in cinemas on October 6.

