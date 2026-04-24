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Leonardo DiCaprio sent pasta baskets to Nikki Glaser after Golden Globes roast

Leonardo DiCaprio sent pasta baskets to Nikki Glaser after Golden Globes roast

Apr 24, 2026 12:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Los Angeles, Comedian Nikki Glaser has revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio sent her three baskets of pasta as a thank-you gesture after she roasted the Hollywood star for his dating history at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio sent pasta baskets to Nikki Glaser after Golden Globes roast

Glaser, who hosted the ceremony for the second time this year and is already set to return for a third outing in 2027, made the revelation during her appearance on late night talk show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

"After I do it, I always send flowers to everyone that I made fun of that was a good sport about it, which was everyone, just to say thank you. The only person who sent something back to me was Leonardo DiCaprio," she told Fallon.

"He sent me three baskets of pasta as a 'thank you'. So funny. So good. And part of me was like, 'Does Leo want to smash?'" she added.

At the Golden Globes, where DiCaprio was nominated for his role in "One Battle After Another", Glaser had praised the actor in her monologue, saying he has had an amazing career so far and given countless iconic performances.

Glaser told Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that she had been "struggling" to find a fresh DiCaprio punchline because the dating quips had been circulating for years.

"That joke's been going on longer than his current girlfriend has been alive. It's been around forever," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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