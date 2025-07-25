Lindsay Lohan's disturbing 2003 interview with Anthony Anderson sparks outrage: ‘I'm illegal!’

A 2003 interview between Anthony Anderson and Lindsay Lohan is making waves again. The clip, from Anderson’s brief guest-hosting spot on The Sharon Osbourne Show, has people calling out his inappropriate, sexually loaded remarks toward a then-17-year-old Lohan. According to Buzzfeed, what was supposed to be a light promo for Freaky Friday’s home release quickly turned awkward. File photo of Lindsay Lohan (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BuzzFeed noted that viewers found Anderson’s behavior uncomfortable and hard to watch. From the moment Lohan walked on stage, things felt off. Anderson greeted her with a kiss on the cheek but immediately joked, “You are sick and you just kissed me on the lips with tongue?” Lohan shot back, “I didn’t kiss you on the lips!” The tension was obvious.

Lindsay Lohan, Anthony Anderson interview: Awkward moments on set

Anderson praised Lohan’s performance in The Parent Trap, but then crossed a line by placing his hand on her knee and saying, “You’ve grown up a whole lot since then.” The comment left Lohan visibly unsettled, though she tried to laugh it off along with the audience.

Their conversation briefly shifted when Lohan mentioned moving in with fellow former child star Raven-Symoné. Anderson presented her with a pink pillow featuring his face, prompting Lohan to joke, “This is going to go right on my bed, and when I see you, I will say hi, cuz I will see your face every night.”

But things turned strange again when Anderson asked, “Now, aside from entertaining me in your room and in your house, what gentleman will be at the new pad with you and Raven-Symoné?” Lohan said she was not dating anyone, adding, “But I’m illegal for people that are old.” Anderson responded with, “Well, some men like ‘em young… I’m one of ‘em,” leaving her looking uncomfortable.

You can watch the resurfaced interview below

Old clip stirs new backlash

The interview wrapped up with Anderson pulling Lohan in for a hug and shouting, “Right now, we’re about to get our freak on.” The clip has resurfaced in 2025, likely due to the buzz around Disney’s upcoming sequel, Freakier Friday.

On social media, people haven’t minced words, with many calling the footage “creepy,” “gross,” and “difficult to watch.”

FAQs:

1. Why is Anthony Anderson facing backlash over this interview?

The resurfaced footage shows him making suggestive remarks to a 17-year-old Lindsay Lohan.

2. How old was Lindsay Lohan during the interview?

She was 17 years old at the time.

3. Which show featured this interview?

It aired during Anderson’s guest-hosting role on The Sharon Osbourne Show.

4. Did Anthony Anderson face legal issues in the past?

Yes, he faced sexual assault allegations in 2004, but the case was dismissed.

5. Why is the clip trending again in 2025?

It resurfaced ahead of the buzz surrounding Disney’s upcoming Freakier Friday sequel.