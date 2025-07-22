Loot Season 3 trailer: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Maya Rudolph is back with a bang and is ready to bring more laughs and luxury chaos as Loot returns for Season 3. Apple TV+ has set the premiere for the show this October, teasing fresh drama, lavish escapades, and a few heartfelt twists. After Season 2 ended on a romantic cliffhanger, with the new version, fans can expect answers, and maybe a few surprises, as Molly and her quirky team at The Wells Foundation push forward with their mission to do good, billionaire-style. With sharp humor and real heart, Loot's new season is set to highlight the story of what happens when extreme wealth meets a genuine desire to make a difference. Loot returns for Season 3 for Apple TV+

What to expect from Loot Season 3?

Loot Season 3 will explore Molly Wells flying headfirst into the unknown. In the series, Maya Rudolph’s billionaire-turned-philanthropist heroine will be reeling from the fallout of her bold new mission: using her $87 billion divorce settlement to make real change.

With her loyal assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) in tow, Molly jets off to escape the noise, emotional and otherwise, after a tense run-in with fellow billionaires and a charged moment with Arthur. As she rediscovers purpose (and maybe love), the season promises equal parts glamour, mess, and growth, served with the show’s signature wit and warmth.

Check out Loot Season 3 trailer below:

Loot Season 3 release date and cast

Season 3 of Loot is stacked with returning cast, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster. The show will also see a fresh lineup of guest stars like Stephanie Styles, D’Arcy Carden, Adam Scott, Zane Phillips, and the legendary Henry Winkler.

Loot Season 3 lands on Apple TV+ Wednesday, October 15, kicking off with a two-episode premiere. New episodes will drop weekly, leading up to the finale on December 10.

Loot is created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, with Maya Rudolph also serving as executive producer. Catch up on the first two seasons, now streaming on Apple TV+, before the new chapter begins.

