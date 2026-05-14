Lord of the Rings maker Peter Jackson endorses AI in films, says its fear is why Andy Serkis never won awards for Gollum

Filmmaker Peter Jackson, the man behind the acclaimed and successful adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, has put his weight behind the use of artificial intelligence in films, saying he does not ‘dislike’ it. The filmmaker has also said that the negative perception around AI is why people like Andy Serkis never win awards for his motion-capture performance as character Gollum in the LOTR films. Peter Jackson attends a "Rendez-Vous With Sir Peter Jackson" at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2026. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) (AFP)

Peter Jackson on AI use in films Speaking at a Cannes Film Festival masterclass the day after he was bestowed an Honorary Palme d'Or, Peter said that though AI is “going to destroy the world,” when it comes to its use in film, “I don't dislike it at all.”

“I mean, to me, it's just a special effect; it's no different from other special effects. If you're doing an AI duplicate of somebody, like Indiana Jones or anyone else, as long as you've licensed the rights off the person who you're showing, I don't see the issue, it's when people's likenesses get stolen and usurped,” added the filmmaker.

Worry about AI is why Andy Serkis has no hope of awards The filmmaker added that the worry and fear of AI is why actors who give motion capture performances are never considered for major awards like the Oscars.

“A lot of the current environment, everyone's so worried about AI. I don't think a Gollum-type character or a generated character has any hope for winning any awards. Which is a bit unfair, especially in the Andy Serkis case, where it's not an AI-generated performance, it's a human-generated performance 100% of the way,” said Jackson.