'Love Is Blind' season 5 and 'After the Altar' season 4 Follow-Up are coming to Netflix

Love is Blind is a popular TV show where people fall in love without seeing each other. The fourth season ended a few months ago, and now there is a new season coming out on Netflix on September 22, 2023. There will also be a special episode called Love is Blind: After the Altar on September 1, 2023 that follows up with the couples from the fourth season. Netflix announced Thursday that the three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar will be available to stream beginning September 1, 2023. Pic Source X/@AndyVermaut

What we can expect from the upcoming season?

Love is Blind is a reality TV show where people get to know each other without seeing each other. They talk to each other in pods, where they can only hear each other's voices. If they fall in love, they can get engaged and then see each other for the first time.

Season 5 of Love is Blind is coming soon, and it will be just as dramatic as the previous seasons. The new cast will share their most vulnerable secrets and be open and honest about their lives. The engaged couples will also deal with their problems outside of the pods, which will add to the drama.

An official synopsis for the show reads:

"Singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction."

Netflix will release the episodes of Love is Blind Season 5 weekly, so viewers can watch them at their own pace and avoid spoilers. The first four episodes will be released on September 22, 2023, and the remaining episodes will be released weekly until the season finale on October 13, 2023. Fans will finally get to see which couples made it all the way to the altar and which ones said yes.

Love is Blind: After the Altar - Remembering what went well and what didn't last season.

Love is Blind: After the Altar is a special episode that follows up with the contestants from the last season of Love is Blind. Viewers get to see how their relationships have progressed and whether the married couples are still together.

Here is the official synopsis of Love is Blind: After the Altar as per Netflix:

As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance. Will the remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart?

The trailer shows the cast working on old problems and checking if their relationships lasted beyond the wedding. Emotions are strong, and there's a lot of conflict. A few celebrate their one-year anniversary, but some couples who didn't marry still have issues.