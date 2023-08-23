News / Entertainment / Hollywood / What's Coming to Netflix in September 2023? Check Out the Full List

What's Coming to Netflix in September 2023? Check Out the Full List

ByMd Nobhar
Aug 23, 2023 05:08 PM IST

A new month brings fresh content to Netflix once again. Here's a rundown of what's set to arrive on Netflix in September 2023.

This September, get ready for an exciting lineup of Netflix Originals! From thrilling movies to binge-worthy series, there's something for everyone. Enjoy gripping stories, stunning visuals, and outstanding performances that will keep you hooked!

September 1st

A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original: Swedish drama thriller.

Arrival (2016): Sci-fi film directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Bakugan (Season 1): Animated series based on the toy game.

Couples Retreat" (2009): Comedy about couples on a vacation.

Disenchantment (Part 5)" Netflix Original: Final season of fantasy comedy.

Fences (2016): Drama starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

Friday Night Plan (2023) Netflix Original: Indian comedy.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016: World War II epic.

Happy Ending (2023) Netflix Original: Dutch romantic comedy.

LOVE IS BLIND: After the Altar" (Season 4) Netflix Original.

One Piece Movie/Special Collection".

Snitch (2013): Action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson.

S.W.A.T. (Season 6): CBS drama.

The Deer Hunter (1978): Classic military drama.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" (2005): Animated comedy.

September 2nd

Love Again (2023): Romantic comedy.

September 3rd

Is She the Wolf? (Season 1) Netflix Original: Japanese dating reality show.

September 4th

Call the Midwife (Season 12): BBC period drama.

September 6th

Infamy (Season 1) Netflix Original: Polish musical drama series.

Predators (Limited Series) Netflix Original: Nature documentary.

Reporting for Duty (Season 1) Netflix Original: Portuguese-language comedy.

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America" (2023) Netflix Original.

Tahir’s House (Season 1) Netflix Original: Middle-eastern comedy.

September 7th

Dear Child (Limited Series) Netflix Original: German drama.

GAMERA -Rebirth- (Season 1) Netflix Original: Japanese anime series.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" (Season 3) Netflix Original.

Top Boy" (Season 3 / Season 5) Netflix Original: British crime drama.

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1) Netflix Original.

What If (2023) Netflix Original: Filipino romantic drama.

September 8th

A Time Called You (Season 1) Netflix Original: Korean drama.

Burning Body (Season 1) Netflix Original: Spanish series.

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023) Netflix Original: Spanish crime documentary.

Selling the OC (Season 2) Netflix Original: Reality property series.

Spy Ops (Season 1) Netflix Original: Docu-series.

September 12th

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (Limited Series) Netflix Original.

Glow Up (Season 5) Netflix Original: Reality series.

September 13th

Freestyle" (2023) Netflix Original: Polish thriller.

Tapie / Class Act (Season 1) Netflix Original: French public figure series.

Wrestlers (Season 1) Netflix Original: Documentary series.

September 14th

Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original: Italian coming-of-age drama series.

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) Netflix Original.

Once Upon a Crime (2023) Netflix Original: Japanese fantasy live-action movie.

Thursday’s Widows (Season 1) Netflix Original: Spanish-language drama series.

September 15th

Band of Brothers (Limited Series) HBO Original.

El Conde / The Count (2023) Netflix Original: Chilean black comedy.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7) Netflix Original.

"Love at First Sight" (2023) Netflix Original: Romantic drama.

Miseducation" (Season 1) Netflix Original: Coming-of-age drama series.

Surviving Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original: Australian coming-of-age teen drama series.

The Club (Season 2) Netflix Original: Turkish period drama.

"The Count / El Conde" (2023) Netflix Original: Vampire horror movie from Chile.

The Pacific (Limited Series) HBO Original.

September 18th

"My Little Pony: Make Your Mark" (Chapter 5) Netflix Original.

September 20th

"The Saint of Second Chances" (2023) Netflix Original: Documentary on Mike Veeck's relationship with his father.

September 21st

"Kengan Ashura" (Season 2) Netflix Original: Return of the martial arts anime series.

"Sex Education" (Season 4) Netflix Original: Fourth and final season of the British school comedy.

September 22nd

"Love is Blind" (Season 5) Netflix Original: Latest season of the reality dating series.

"Song of the Bandits" (Season 1) Netflix Original: Korean Western series.

"Spy Kids: Armageddon" (2023) Netflix Original: New installment of the classic kid’s franchise.

September 26th

"Storyteller" (iOS and Google Play) Netflix Original Game: Puzzle game from Annapurna Interactive.

September 27th

"Encounters" (Limited Series) Netflix Original: Alien documentary series.

"Overhaul" (2023) Netflix Original: Brazilian action movie.

"Street Flow 2" (2023) Netflix Original: French sequel set two years after Street Flow 1.

September 28th

"Love Is In The Air" (2023) Netflix Original: Australian romantic comedy movie.

"Castlevania: Nocturne" (Season 1) Netflix Original: Eight-episode spin-off adult animation series based on a classic video game.

September 29th

"NOWHERE" (2023) Netflix Original: Spanish mystery thriller starring Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas.

"Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury" (Season 3) Netflix Original: Latest season of the Power Rangers franchise, featuring the return of Billy Cranston.

