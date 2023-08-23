What's Coming to Netflix in September 2023? Check Out the Full List
A new month brings fresh content to Netflix once again. Here's a rundown of what's set to arrive on Netflix in September 2023.
This September, get ready for an exciting lineup of Netflix Originals! From thrilling movies to binge-worthy series, there's something for everyone. Enjoy gripping stories, stunning visuals, and outstanding performances that will keep you hooked!
September 1st
A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original: Swedish drama thriller.
Arrival (2016): Sci-fi film directed by Denis Villeneuve.
Bakugan (Season 1): Animated series based on the toy game.
Couples Retreat" (2009): Comedy about couples on a vacation.
Disenchantment (Part 5)" Netflix Original: Final season of fantasy comedy.
Fences (2016): Drama starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.
Friday Night Plan (2023) Netflix Original: Indian comedy.
Hacksaw Ridge (2016: World War II epic.
Happy Ending (2023) Netflix Original: Dutch romantic comedy.
LOVE IS BLIND: After the Altar" (Season 4) Netflix Original.
One Piece Movie/Special Collection".
Snitch (2013): Action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson.
S.W.A.T. (Season 6): CBS drama.
The Deer Hunter (1978): Classic military drama.
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" (2005): Animated comedy.
September 2nd
Love Again (2023): Romantic comedy.
September 3rd
Is She the Wolf? (Season 1) Netflix Original: Japanese dating reality show.
September 4th
Call the Midwife (Season 12): BBC period drama.
September 6th
Infamy (Season 1) Netflix Original: Polish musical drama series.
Predators (Limited Series) Netflix Original: Nature documentary.
Reporting for Duty (Season 1) Netflix Original: Portuguese-language comedy.
Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America" (2023) Netflix Original.
Tahir’s House (Season 1) Netflix Original: Middle-eastern comedy.
September 7th
Dear Child (Limited Series) Netflix Original: German drama.
GAMERA -Rebirth- (Season 1) Netflix Original: Japanese anime series.
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" (Season 3) Netflix Original.
Top Boy" (Season 3 / Season 5) Netflix Original: British crime drama.
Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1) Netflix Original.
What If (2023) Netflix Original: Filipino romantic drama.
September 8th
A Time Called You (Season 1) Netflix Original: Korean drama.
Burning Body (Season 1) Netflix Original: Spanish series.
Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023) Netflix Original: Spanish crime documentary.
Selling the OC (Season 2) Netflix Original: Reality property series.
Spy Ops (Season 1) Netflix Original: Docu-series.
September 12th
Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (Limited Series) Netflix Original.
Glow Up (Season 5) Netflix Original: Reality series.
September 13th
Freestyle" (2023) Netflix Original: Polish thriller.
Tapie / Class Act (Season 1) Netflix Original: French public figure series.
Wrestlers (Season 1) Netflix Original: Documentary series.
September 14th
Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original: Italian coming-of-age drama series.
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) Netflix Original.
Once Upon a Crime (2023) Netflix Original: Japanese fantasy live-action movie.
Thursday’s Widows (Season 1) Netflix Original: Spanish-language drama series.
September 15th
Band of Brothers (Limited Series) HBO Original.
El Conde / The Count (2023) Netflix Original: Chilean black comedy.
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7) Netflix Original.
"Love at First Sight" (2023) Netflix Original: Romantic drama.
Miseducation" (Season 1) Netflix Original: Coming-of-age drama series.
Surviving Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original: Australian coming-of-age teen drama series.
The Club (Season 2) Netflix Original: Turkish period drama.
"The Count / El Conde" (2023) Netflix Original: Vampire horror movie from Chile.
The Pacific (Limited Series) HBO Original.
September 18th
"My Little Pony: Make Your Mark" (Chapter 5) Netflix Original.
September 20th
"The Saint of Second Chances" (2023) Netflix Original: Documentary on Mike Veeck's relationship with his father.
September 21st
"Kengan Ashura" (Season 2) Netflix Original: Return of the martial arts anime series.
"Sex Education" (Season 4) Netflix Original: Fourth and final season of the British school comedy.
September 22nd
"Love is Blind" (Season 5) Netflix Original: Latest season of the reality dating series.
"Song of the Bandits" (Season 1) Netflix Original: Korean Western series.
"Spy Kids: Armageddon" (2023) Netflix Original: New installment of the classic kid’s franchise.
September 26th
"Storyteller" (iOS and Google Play) Netflix Original Game: Puzzle game from Annapurna Interactive.
September 27th
"Encounters" (Limited Series) Netflix Original: Alien documentary series.
"Overhaul" (2023) Netflix Original: Brazilian action movie.
"Street Flow 2" (2023) Netflix Original: French sequel set two years after Street Flow 1.
September 28th
"Love Is In The Air" (2023) Netflix Original: Australian romantic comedy movie.
"Castlevania: Nocturne" (Season 1) Netflix Original: Eight-episode spin-off adult animation series based on a classic video game.
September 29th
"NOWHERE" (2023) Netflix Original: Spanish mystery thriller starring Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas.
"Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury" (Season 3) Netflix Original: Latest season of the Power Rangers franchise, featuring the return of Billy Cranston.
