'Love You All 3000': Robert Downey Jr marks 2 years of Avengers: Endgame by sharing a deleted clip, watch

It has been two years since Avengers: Endgame released. On the occasion, Robert Downey Jr, Russo Brothers and Mark Ruffalo shared videos, photos and pen messages to fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers: Endgame.

As Avengers: Endgame completed two years since its release on April 26, actor Robert Downey Jr took to Instagram to share a deleted scene from the film.

The video, shared on Instagram, was the behind-the-scene footage of Downey's Tony Stark snapping his finger. A figurine stood far behind, possibly Lexi from her older years, in the frame. The scene did not make the movie's final cut. Downey shared the video and said, "Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame... #LoveYouAll3000."

The Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo, also shared pictures and a video from the sets of the movie. The post featured Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) among others. Sharing the post, the Russo Brothers said, "2 years since the release of Endgame... Which theater did you see it in for the first time?"

Mark Ruffalo, who essayed the role of Hulk, shared a group picture from the promotions of the movie and wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Love you all 3000."

He also congratulated Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch), Paul Bettany (Vision), Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) for their recent Marvel shows. "Congrats to Elizabeth Olsen, @paulbettany, @anthonymackie, @imsebastianstan, and all our extended MCU family newly introduced in their shows so far. Excited to see what’s next for @twhiddleston & @jeremyrenner!" he said.

Also Read: When Robert Downey Jr said he loved Lagaan, thought Aamir Khan was 'extraordinary'

Avengers: Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with a collection of USD 2.797 billion. However, Variety reported that Avatar returned to the top spot after it was re-released in China earlier this year, taking its total box office collection to 2.802 billion.

Also Read: When Robert Downey Jr said he loved Lagaan, thought Aamir Khan was 'extraordinary'

Avengers: Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with a collection of USD 2.797 billion. However, Variety reported that Avatar returned to the top spot after it was re-released in China earlier this year, taking its total box office collection to 2.802 billion.

