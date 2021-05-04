Luke Evans joins cast of Mark Boal's action series Echo 3, to play one of the lead characters

Actor Luke Evans has boarded the cast of Apple's action-thriller series Echo 3.

According to Variety, Evans will play one of the lead characters in the 10-episode series, which hails from writer Mark Boal.

Echo 3 is based on the Keshet Broadcasting series When Heroes Fly created by Omri Givon and inspired by the eponymous novel by Israeli writer Amir Gutfreund.

Set in South America, it follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family. "When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband -- two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts --struggle to find her," the plotline reads.

Also read: Toxic Avenger: Taylour Paige joins reboot, film also stars Peter Dinklage

Boal will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch. Keshet Studios will be producing the show.