Lupita Nyong’o decks up in saree, flaunts henna tattoo on her head; shares stunning video. Watch

Lupita Nyong’o is being praised for decking up in a desi look, complete with a henna tattoo on her head. The Academy Award-winning actor attended the opening night of Mira Nair’s musical Monsoon Wedding in New York wearing a saree borrowed from Pakistani designer Misha Japanwala. Also read: Lupita Nyong’o once fought against her school so her friends could wear make-up

Lupita took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos of herself dressed in a bright pink, red, yellow and blue saree, which was paired with heavy ethnic Indian earrings, and an eye-catching henna tattoo on her bald head. The actor showed her desi look as she gave different poses in her saree. She also greeted fans with a namaste in the clip.

In her caption, she wrote, "When we are invited to an Indian wedding, we use what we got to honour and celebrate! Congratulations to the incomparable Mira Nair (@pagliji) on the opening of her musical adaptation of the beloved story Monsoon Wedding (@monsoonmusical). Now playing at St. Ann's Warehouse."

Sharing details of her look, Lupita further wrote, "Henna design using Jagua (A natural skin dye from South America) by Sabeen Marghoob (@hennabysabeen)... Saree (borrowed in a pinch!) from @mishajapanwala." Commenting on her video shared on Instagram Reels, Mira wrote, "Thank you my darling Indian daughter Lupita (red heart and fire emojis). Love means having to wear your saree!" A fan said, “You look absolutely stunning in that saree!”

The actor also gave a closer look at her intricate henna. Reacting to which, a fan commented, "Lupita get off my feed with your perfect head. Damn." One more said, "Oh it’s giving..." One more said, “Y’all (you all) see this?! This is what you call culture appreciation!”

Further speaking about her henna and the process, the actor had written along with a bunch of pictures she shared in another Instagram post, "It takes about 24 hours for the dye to really show up. And when it came in, in full contrast the next day, I was simply moved. It was beautiful. It was bold and elegant; it had a point of view. We had not played it safe, and it had paid off. And I had found a new way to express myself without hair!"

Lupita Nyong'o has worked in Hollywood films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, 12 Years A Slave, Black Panther, and Us, among others. She won the Oscar in the best supporting actress category for 12 Years A Slave (2013).

