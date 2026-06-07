New Man of Tomorrow leaked photos tease Warsuit-wearing Lex Luthor causing damage to David Corenswet's Superman

On a night shoot in Atlanta earlier this week, leaked photos reveal Superman’s suit seriously damaged; scorch marks and rips across the chest and shoulder, likely from a direct hit by Lex Luthor’s Warsuit cannon. Superman himself looks mostly unscathed, but the costume clearly shows the aftermath of the blast.

Filmmaker James Gunn ’s upcoming DC movie Man of Tomorrow is filming at great speed and a few behind-the-scenes images and videos have appeared online, offering fans an early look at David Corenswet as Superman. The leaked photos show him battered and bruised, suggesting he’s just been through a violent clash with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. The shots hint at a darker, more physical showdown between the hero and his longtime nemesis.

The images also indicate that David Corenswet is still wearing the same suit introduced in Superman, with only a small change to the collar. Because the outfit is so battered, fans are already guessing he may get a new or upgraded costume later in the movie.

New leaked footage also shows a tense scene in Metropolis: Lex Luthor, wearing a functional version of his Warsuit, stands in the middle of a crowd when Superman arrives. He suddenly fires a green energy blast, scattering people and raising the stakes just before the two confront each other.

Fans think this moment may be connected to Brainiac’s larger scheme. Several theories on social media, especially Reddit, indicate that Brainiac (Lars Eidinger) has issued a dire ultimatum to Earth: hand over Lex Luthor within 12 hours, or Metropolis will be destroyed. That ticking deadline helps explain why Superman seems unusually forceful toward Luthor. He may be acting out of urgency to stop a catastrophic threat linked to Brainiac.

Rachel Brosnahan will return to play Lois Lane, and Skyler Gisondo is coming back as Jimmy Olsen. The film’s ensemble also features Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer, and Aaron Pierre resuming his role as John Stewart after appearing in Lanterns.

Much attention has focused on Adria Arjona. Fans speculate that she will play the Queen of Bialya, Maxima, but another theory is that she may actually be introduced as Wonder Woman. There have been reports that DC is developing a new Wonder Woman movie, and Arjona might be considered for it. So far, neither James Gunn nor DC Studios have confirmed which character she will portray.

Man of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 9, 2027.