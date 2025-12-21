James Gunn cast German actor Lars Eidinger to play Brainiac in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

James Gunn has found his Brainiac. The filmmaker confirmed that German actor Lars Eidinger will play the iconic Superman villain in Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to this summer’s Superman. The announcement comes after several weeks of speculation and rumours. Lars Eidinger to play Brainiac in Superman(X/@JamesGunn)

Lars Eidinger to play Braniac

Gunn shared the news himself on X, ending weeks of speculation around one of DC’s most important villain roles. “In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars,” Gunn wrote on Saturday.

The announcement locks in a casting choice that signals where Gunn’s version of the DC Universe is heading: less obvious, more global, and willing to lean into actors who bring something quietly unnerving to the screen.

A European heavyweight steps into the DCU

Eidinger is not a household name in Hollywood, and that is very much the point. He is best known for his work in Europe, particularly the acclaimed German series Babylon Berlin, where his performances have often leaned cerebral and unsettling rather than flashy.

He has crossed into English-language projects before. Eidinger appeared in Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See, directed by Shawn Levy, and worked with Noah Baumbach on White Noise. Those roles gave US audiences a taste of his intensity, but Man of Tomorrow puts him front and center in a global franchise.

For Gunn, the appeal appears rooted in control and intelligence rather than brute force. Brainiac is not a villain who shouts, he calculates.

Why Brainiac still matters

Brainiac first appeared in Action Comics No. 242, created by writer Otto Binder and artist Al Plastino. Introduced as a super-intelligent alien, Brainiac shrinks cities, bottles them, and collects them as trophies. In early lore, even Metropolis was not safe, as per Variety.

Over time, Brainiac became one of Superman’s most dangerous adversaries. He is not just powerful. He is methodical. The threat he poses has been big enough, at times, to force Superman and Lex Luthor into uneasy alliances.

What’s next for Man of Tomorrow

David Corenswet returns as Superman, with Nicholas Hoult once again playing Lex Luthor. Industry chatter has pointed toward the two characters forming a reluctant partnership when faced with a threat that outweighs their rivalry.

Man of Tomorrow is moving faster than most modern blockbusters. The film is set for release on July 9, 2027, a relatively quick turnaround after Superman. Gunn is writing and directing, and will produce alongside DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran.

After years of delays across Hollywood, the pace feels intentional. Gunn is not waiting. He is building.