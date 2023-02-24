Marc Anthony gives a sweet kiss on Nadia Ferreira's baby bump at awards event. See pics

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony make their red carpet debut after announcing their pregnancy at the 35th edition of Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro. The couple looked happy and radiant as they posed for photos, with Marc even planting a sweet kiss on his wife's baby bump. Later, he shared a photo of Nadia holding his award on social media, with a heartwarming caption expressing his love and excitement for their growing family. Univision presented the event at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida, where the expectant parents looked fashionable in their respective attire. (Also read: Newlyweds couple Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announce pregnancy, call it ‘best valentine's gift')

Nadia donned a flowy pink dress paired with heels and her hair styled in a bun, complemented by matching accessories such as earrings, necklace, and a ring. While, Marc sported a coat with black pants, and donned sunglasses to commemorate the occasion. In a paparazzi photo, the couple smiled at the camera, while in another, Marc gently cradled Nadia's baby bump. A video that surfaced online captured the moment when he gave a kiss to Nadia, followed by a tender kiss on her growing belly, which elicited cheers and applause from the audience.

On his social media handle, Marc posted two pictures. One captured Nadia sitting on a chair holding Marc's award, gazing at it as she posed for the camera. The other image showcased the captivating trophy with the words "Premio Lo Nuestro, Album Del Ano Tropical" inscribed on it, along with the phrase "Pa'lla voy Marc Anthony."

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Marc wrote, “Baby is happy too!” Nadia dropped white heart emojis on the post. Reacting to the post, one of his fans wrote, “Which one, the mom or the fetus? haha.” Another fan commented, “I love you @maranthony @nadiaferreira baby.” Other fan wrote, “Congratulations once again making history @marcanthony another recognition added to your wonderful career. Thanks for the magic, your fans are immensely proud of you and your achievement.” “Thank God and those who voted for you”, added one. “Congratulations and blessings”, wrote other.

Nadia Ferreria shares heartwarming glimpses with Marc Anthony from event via Instagram Stories.

Earlier in February, this year, Nadia announced that she and her singer-husband Marc Anthony will become parents for the first time weeks after their marriage. She shared a picture with him, and wrote, “Best Valentine's gift ever!! Thank you God for this blessing in our lives.”

