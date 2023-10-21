Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon opens at $9.4M, still behind second Friday of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Martin Scorsese's period drama Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead, has hit the screens. As reported by Variety, it's scored an assured debut at the North American box office with $9.4 million on Friday. However, it's still lagging behind Taylor Swift's concert film The Eras Tour, which minted $10.4 million on its second Friday. (Also Read: Killers of the Flower Moon review round-up: Another masterpiece by Martin Scorsese)

Killers of the Flower Moon opening

Killers of the Flower Moon and The Eras Tour compete at the US box office this weekend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report states that out of the $9.4 million that the film earned, $2.6 million are from the Thursday previews. It is now projected to end up at $23 million over the first weekend, which is $5 million more than the 2013 black comedy crime thriller The Wolf of Wall Street, which was Martin and Leonardo's last collaboration, that scored $18 million in the opening weekend. However, that film eventually picked up and garnered $116 million in its lifetime at the North American box office.

Killers of the Flower Moon also stars Robert De Niro, Lilly Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons among others. It is produced by Paramount Pictures and will soon premiere on Apple TV.

The Eras Tour's second weekend

The Eras Tour last week became the highest opening concert film ever, earning $96 million over the first weekend. The film, which is playing in the North American theatres only from Thursdays to Sundays, made $10.4 million on its second Friday, registering a 72% drop from its first Friday. However, in the process, it's still managed to be the highest grosser of the day, beating Killers of the Flower Moon, which features an A-list star and is directed by an A-list filmmaker. Taylor's concert film has already surpassed the milestone of $100 million at the domestic box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a recent event, filmmaker Christopher Nolan lauded Taylor's distribution strategy for The Eras Tour. “Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios, it’s being distributed by a theatre owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money,” he said.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON