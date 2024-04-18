Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to team up for the seventh time for Frank Sinatra biopic: Report

Director Martin Scorsese is reportedly gearing up for a biopic of Frank Sinatra in following his film about Jesus Christ. A Variety report reveals that Scorsese has set his sights on casting Leonardo DiCaprio, as the legendary singer-actor, with Jennifer Lawrence, potentially portraying Sinatra's second wife, Ava Gardner. The duo previously shared the screen in the 2021 film Don't Look Up. (Also Read – Exclusive interview with Globes Best Director nominee Martin Scorsese: 'I love Chris Nolan's work') Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese may team up for Frank Sinatra's biopic

About Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra, who passed away in 1998 at the age of 82, left an indelible mark on the 20th century with his multifaceted career. From starring in films like The Manchurian Candidate (1962) to crooning timeless classics such as My Way and New York, New York, Sinatra's legacy remains iconic.

The singer's personal life was equally noteworthy, with four marriages marking his romantic journey. After divorcing his first wife, Nancy Barbato, in 1951, Sinatra married actress Ava Gardner later that same year. However, their union ended in divorce in 1957. Sinatra went on to marry Mia Farrow, and later Barbara Marx, remaining with the latter until his passing.

Tina Sinatra, who holds control over Frank's estate, has yet to green light the project, as stated in the report.

About Scorsese-DiCaprio

Should the Sinatra biopic materialise, it would signify the seventh collaboration between DiCaprio and Scorsese, who most recently worked together on the Oscar-nominated Killers of the Flower Moon last year.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Scorsese talked about his storied collaboration with DiCaprio. “Bob (Robert DeNiro) told me I must work with this new kid. Turned out that Leo enjoyed the movies we made. I worked with Leo on Gangs of New York (2002), then we pushed it further in The Aviator (2004). On The Aviator, we learnt that there's a 30-year age difference! But I found that we had a similar kind of sensibility that me and Bob had. We had a similar fearlessness, the will to try things, and ultimately, a very, very strong trust. We pushed each other to different limits. It's a gift,” he said.

In addition to the Sinatra project, Scorsese is also reportedly exploring a movie centred on Jesus, with Andrew Garfield and Miles Teller potentially joining the cast.

Details about their roles remain undisclosed. Scorsese's interest in the Jesus narrative was first disclosed in May 2023, following a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

In January, Scorsese disclosed plans to commence filming based on Shusaku Endo's novel A Life of Jesus in 2024, aiming for a contemporary setting and an approximate runtime of 80 minutes.

He expressed a desire to redefine the portrayal of organized religion, aiming for accessibility and shedding any negative connotations associated with it.