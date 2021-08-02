Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Matt Damon won't use homophobic slur, says he got treatise from his daughter 'on how that word is dangerous'

In a recent interview, actor Matt Damon revealed why he had stopped using a homophobic slur.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 01:46 PM IST
Matt Damon was recently seen in American crime drama film, Stillwater.

Actor Matt Damon has stopped using the F-slur after one of his daughters asked him to be careful while speaking.

According to Variety, in an interview with the UK's Sunday Times, the 50-year-old admitted that he only recently stopped using the offensive term for gay people after a recent joke from the actor prompted his daughter to write "a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous".

"I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood," Matt told.

Matt also opened up on a previous comment he had made regarding the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

"As the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night," Matt had said back then.

His statement had created a huge controversy.

Reacting to that backlash, Matt said: "I understand. It's a fair point. Anybody should be offended by that behavior."

For the unversed, Matt is best known for his movies Ford vs Ferrari, The Departed and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

