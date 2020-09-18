e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / British queen strips Harvey Weinstein of royal honour

British queen strips Harvey Weinstein of royal honour

The disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of the royal honour of CBE awarded to him in January 2004 for his contribution to the British film industry.

world Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:13 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial on February 24 in New York.
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial on February 24 in New York. (AP file)
         

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of the royal honour of CBE awarded to him in January 2004 for his contribution to the British film industry, it was announced on Friday.

The 68-year-old former producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Accusations of sexual abuse and harassment against him by several women had led to the #MeToo movement.

The developments had prompted demands in the UK that his royal honour be cancelled.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” said The Gazette, the official public record, in a notification on Weinstein.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Honours Forfeiture Committee.

Weinstein was previously expelled from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, while the British Film Institute removed the fellowship awarded to him in 2002.

Once one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, Weinstein has been associated with films with British themes such as The English Patient (1996), Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Enigma (2001).

tags
top news
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
Lok Sabha adjourned 4 times after row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis
Lok Sabha adjourned 4 times after row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Telangana minister tweets state is fluorosis-free, cites Centre’s report
Telangana minister tweets state is fluorosis-free, cites Centre’s report
Assange lawyer says Trump ally offered pardon in return for ‘information’
Assange lawyer says Trump ally offered pardon in return for ‘information’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In