British queen strips Harvey Weinstein of royal honour

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 21:13 IST

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of the royal honour of CBE awarded to him in January 2004 for his contribution to the British film industry, it was announced on Friday.

The 68-year-old former producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Accusations of sexual abuse and harassment against him by several women had led to the #MeToo movement.

The developments had prompted demands in the UK that his royal honour be cancelled.

“The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated 29 January 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” said The Gazette, the official public record, in a notification on Weinstein.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Honours Forfeiture Committee.

Weinstein was previously expelled from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, while the British Film Institute removed the fellowship awarded to him in 2002.

Once one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, Weinstein has been associated with films with British themes such as The English Patient (1996), Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Enigma (2001).