Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars, family members spotted at his funeral service in Los Angeles

Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars, as well as some of his family members, were seen at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on Friday, October 3, where presumably his funeral service was held.

A makeshift memorial for actor Matthew Perry is pictured on Bedford Street in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., October 30, 2023 (REUTERS/Mike Segar)(REUTERS)

Dressed in black were Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer, arriving as a group. Also present was ‘Friends’ star Matt LeBlanc, alongside other castmates.

Perry’s father John Bennett Perry, as well as his stepfather Keith Morrison, were seen outdoors, according to New York Post. Notably, the cemetery is opposite the Warner Bros studios. For ten years, Perry and his co-stars filmed the sitcom there.

Perry died by apparent drowning on October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

Friends cast issued a statement

Previously, the ‘Friends’ cast released a joint statement on Perry’s death. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to their late co-star in a statement shared with ABC News. Perry popularly played Chandler Bing in the sitcom.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement added. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Friends creators issued a statement

‘Friends’ co-creators/executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane and the series’ executive producer/director Kevin Bright also issued an emotional statement. “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,” Kauffman, Crane and Bright’s statement read, according to Deadline.

“He was a brilliant talent. suman. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart,” they said, adding, “We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

