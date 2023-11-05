Matthew Perry's emotional feelings about his FRIENDS cast takes the internet by storm

Matthew Perry, who rose to fame with the character of Chandler from the 90's hit TV show FRIENDS is one actor who will definitely live on in the memories of millions of people all around the world.

Friends starred Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

Throughout his life, the actor guided everyone to smile and live on. He was always real- about his struggles as an actor, as an addict and the strength it took to brave the path of recovery.

His connection to his castmates from FRIENDS has never been a mystery. What the viewers saw on the show existed in real life too and hopefully always will- a friendship as true as love and as deep as respect.

One of the actor's fans has shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where the actor can be heard talking about each of his castmates from the sitcom- David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.

With a montage of all of them hugging each other in real life and on the show, Matthew says this about each of them:

“And as I opened my eyes I was surrounded by my FRIENDS, friends… without whom I would have starred in something called NO FRIENDS. ”

“Schwimmer for making us stick together when he could have done it alone and profited more than all the rest… and deciding we should be a team and getting us a million bucks a week.”

“Lisa Kudrow… no woman has ever made me laugh that much.”

“Courtney Cox, for making America think that someone so beautiful would marry a guy like me.”

“Jenny, for letting me look at that face an extra two seconds every single day.”

“Matt LeBlanc, who took the only sort of stock character and turned him into the funniest character on the show.”

“Each of them was only just a phone call away. At the reunion, I was the one who cried more than anyone because I knew what I'd had, and the gratitude I felt then, matches the gratitude I feel today.”

People all over the internet have been reacting to the video with tribute to the actor and appreciation for his acting.

The video itself was captioned, “I'm crying right now because of this edit.”

“Omg, this is just too sad. What a beautiful person, humble, funny, so talented & you can see the kindness in his eyes. He’ll be missed dearly!” wrote a user on X.

While all his fans miss the actor dearly, the legacy of his art and the passion of his humanity will always be remembered by us.