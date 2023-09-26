News / Entertainment / Hollywood / May December trailer: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore face off to discover uneasy truths. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 26, 2023

Todd Haynes directs Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman in May December, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and arrives on Netflix soon.

Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore come together to unravel some dark truths in the official trailer of May December. On Tuesday, Netflix released the first official trailer of Todd Haynes's upcoming drama that first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to universal acclaim. (Also read: Killers of the Flower Moon trailer: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert de Niro take us to 1920s America)

A still from May December.
About the trailer

The trailer of May December begins with Natalie Portman's Elizabeth, who is an actress taking in a new role based on a real person named Gracie Atherton-Yoo (played by Julianne Moore). When Elizabeth is asked, "How do you choose your roles?" she says, "I want to find a character, that's difficult to, on the surface... understand. Were they born or were they made?"

More details

As she finds herself residing in the house of Gracie to know her better, Elizabeth is also confronted with the relationship Gracie shares with her young husband Joe Yoo (Charles Melton). "What would make a 36-year-old woman have an affair with a seventh grader?" is a question that she is confronted with. The trailer teases how Elizabeth begins to lose herself in the convoluted family ties of Gracie and Joe.

Loosely based on the true story of Mary Kay Letourneau, an American teacher who was charged with having a sexual relationship with one of her 12-year-old students, May December marked its World Premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. On the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, May December currently holds a 90% rating with 58 reviews.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan said, "Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in a Todd Haynes movie? Sign me up, always a fan of Haynes' work." Another said, "I just know they're taking home lots of awards." A second fan wrote, "Can't wait!"

Todd Haynes has collaborated with Julianne Moore on a number of projects before, including Safe, Far from Heaven and Wonderstruck. A few days ago, it was also revealed that Netflix would be submitting Natalie Portman for Best Actress consideration, while Julianne Moore will campaign for Supporting Actress category in the upcoming awards season. May December will have a limited theatrical release on November 17 and then move to Netflix on December 1.

