Mean Girls 2024 OTT release date: Here’s when the musical rendition will come to streaming

Mean Girls might be coming to your favorite streaming service sooner than expected. In January, Tina Fey's creation claimed the number one spot at the box office, trailing behind Timothée Chalamet's Wonka. The much-awaited musical adaptation making waves in theaters is soon to take a digital route. But the question on everyone's mind is: when exactly can we sing along to "On Wednesdays, We Wear Pink" from the comfort of our couches? Mean Girls Takes the Crown at the Box Office with $11.7 Million in Ticket Sales(Paramount)

When is Mean Girls coming to streaming?

Recall the times of "Jingle Bell Rock" during math class and Regina George's legendary Burn Book. Well, get ready to relive the iconic Mean Girls tale from the comfort of your screen. Originally intended for a premiere on Paramount+, the film shifted to a theatrical release. Rumors suggest that the movie is nearing the end of its theatrical run.

While an official release date hasn't been announced, fans of Mean Girls can rejoice! The film is confirmed to arrive on Paramount+ sometime in early 2024. Based on past release patterns, it's likely to hit the streaming platform around 45 days after its theatrical run. This suggests the earliest we might see Mean Girls streaming is February last week, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Mean Girls video on demand

If you're seeking alternatives beyond Paramount, Mean Girls will also be accessible for rental or purchase on various video-on-demand platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, and others.

Mean Girls 2 Box Office collection

Produced on a $36 million budget, Mean Girls, featuring Reneé Rapp, Avantika Vandanapu, Angourie Rice, and other key cast members, has achieved significant success. As of February 2, 2024, the movie has grossed a total of $85 million worldwide, with $62.4 million generated in the US and Canada and $22.6 million in other regions. After taking moviegoers by surprise, the soundtrack of the film became extremely popular and shot to the top of trending charts. Because the trailer didn't make it obvious, some audience said they didn't know the movie was a musical.