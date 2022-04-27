Megan Fox says she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other's blood for 'ritual purposes only'

In January, singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly proposed to his girlfriend Megan Fox at the spot where they first fell in love while shooting for the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. Megan also shared the video of the proposal on her Instagram handle mentioning that the duo drank each other's blood after the proposal. In a new interview, Megan revealed that the two consume each other's blood for ‘ritual purposes only.’ Also Read: Watch Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get engaged in romantic video: ‘We asked for magic’

In January, Megan shared a video of Kelly taking a knee at the top of a flight of outdoor stairs under the tree where the two say they fell in love in July of 2020. In the caption, she had hinted about drinking each other's blood but many dismissed it as a joke. “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Meghan wrote in the post. She concluded her post saying, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Megan has now opened up about it. In an interview with Glamour magazine, Megan said, “I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Megan was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The two have three sons together. It will be the first marriage for Kelly, who has a daughter from a previous relationship.

