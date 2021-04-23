Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Meghan Markle spotted with a growing baby bump, seen carrying son Archie in her arms. See new pics
hollywood

Meghan Markle spotted with a growing baby bump, seen carrying son Archie in her arms. See new pics

Meghan Markle and her son Archie were spotted in public for the first time after Prince Harry's return from London after he attended his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Pregnant Meghan Markle could not attend late Prince Philip's funeral on doctor's orders.

Former actor Meghan Markle and her son Archie were seen on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. This followed Prince Harry's return to the US from London after attending his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. Pictures of the mother and son found their way to the internet. Meghan is seen carrying Archie in her arms.

Pictures show Meghan with a growing baby bump, dressed casually in blue jeans, black T-shirt, a long jacket, a black mask and a pair of nude flats. Archie is wearing a pair of rolled-up jeans, a beanie and a grey sweatshirt. He also has a backpack, while Meghan is holding a lunch box with planets drawn on it. Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl, together.

Prince Harry did not stay back to participate in Queen Elizabeth's birthday on April 21. Meghan could not join her husband at the funeral of Prince Philip because of doctor's orders. After Prince Phillip died, the couple issued a joint statement on social media.

The relationship between the couple and Buckingham Palace hasn't been good after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it, Meghan had revealed how she had suicidal thoughts around the time she was pregnant with Archie and how some royals had expressed their concern over his skin colour.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she told Oprah.

"I... just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," she had further said. When asked by Oprah if she had suicidal thoughts, Meghan had replied: "Yes. This was very, very clear."

Former actor Meghan Markle and her son Archie were seen on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. This followed Prince Harry's return to the US from London after attending his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. Pictures of the mother and son found their way to the internet. Meghan is seen carrying Archie in her arms.

Pictures show Meghan with a growing baby bump, dressed casually in blue jeans, black T-shirt, a long jacket, a black mask and a pair of nude flats. Archie is wearing a pair of rolled-up jeans, a beanie and a grey sweatshirt. He also has a backpack, while Meghan is holding a lunch box with planets drawn on it. Meghan and Harry are expecting their second child, a girl, together.

Prince Harry did not stay back to participate in Queen Elizabeth's birthday on April 21. Meghan could not join her husband at the funeral of Prince Philip because of doctor's orders. After Prince Phillip died, the couple issued a joint statement on social media.

The relationship between the couple and Buckingham Palace hasn't been good after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it, Meghan had revealed how she had suicidal thoughts around the time she was pregnant with Archie and how some royals had expressed their concern over his skin colour.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she told Oprah.

"I... just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," she had further said. When asked by Oprah if she had suicidal thoughts, Meghan had replied: "Yes. This was very, very clear."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sussex meghan markle duchess of sussex meghan markle prince harry prince philip

Related Stories

tv

Meghan Markle sent handwritten card, handmade wreath for Prince Philip's funeral; details revealed

PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:22 AM IST
others

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tribute to Prince Philip: 'You will be greatly missed'

UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 04:53 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP