Meghan Markle supports women's rights movement in Iran, wears T-shirt with Farsi words for ‘women, life, freedom'

Former actor and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently extended her support to women in Iran. She recently met Archewell president, Mandana Dayani and executive vice president of global communications, Ashley Hansen in Los Angeles. Both Mandana and Ashley are Iranian. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she stands with Iranian women speaking out against Mahsa Amini's death

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mandana shared pictures with Meghan where the latter is seen donning a black t-shirt with Farsi words ‘Women, Life, Freedom.’ Mandana added to the caption, “Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Mahsa Amini. I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives.”

Mandana Dayani's post on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also praised how Meghan spoke about ‘the revolution by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom.’ on her podcast Archetypes. “As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world,” read Mandana's post.

The ongoing protests in Iran began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody last month. Mahsa was arrested by morality police for failing to wear the hijab, as per reports. The violent women's rights protests that started in the wake of her death have claimed over a hundred lives in the country as per some reports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several celebrities, such as Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie, Nazanin Boniadi and Britney Spears have come out in solidarity with the women in Iran. As a part of their protests, women in Iran have been removing their headscarves and cutting their hair. They have been joined by several other women from different parts of the world as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.