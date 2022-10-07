Priyanka Chopra says she stands with Iranian women speaking out against Mahsa Amini's death: I'm in awe of your courage

Actor Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to women in Iran protesting over Mahsa Amini's death saying that she is in 'awe of' their courage and purpose. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka said that the voices that 'speak after ages of forced silence', 'must not be stemmed'. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra talks about how she doesn't vote in US but ‘one day, my daughter will')

The actor also urged people to join the 'critical movement' as 'numbers matter'. Priyanka also shared a black-and-white art piece dedicated to Mahsa. In the picture, Mahsa looked on as several women, placed on her hair, protested.

Priyanka captioned the post, "Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed."

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a post.

"I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves. To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter," she added.

Priyanka concluded, "Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Jin, jiyan, azaadi… Women, life, freedom." She also added the hashtags--Mahsa Amini, Iran protests and woman life freedom. Reacting to the post, fans thanked her. A person wrote, "Thank you for being our voice! We really appreciate it and need all the possible supports! #MahsaAmini."

22-year-old Mahsa was pronounced dead days after the morality police detained her last month for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women. The morality police said she didn’t properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Mahsa's death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country, with young women marching in the streets and publicly cutting off their hair in the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership since the 2009 Green Movement protests drew millions to the streets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON