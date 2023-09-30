Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite 17 years after The Devil Wears Prada, fans want to see them in sequel

Fans have been craving for a sequel to David Frankel's 2006 dramedy The Devil Wears Prada. When its leading stars, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, reunited at an event on Saturday, the fans couldn't help but gush over how the two haven't aged, further adding more fuel to their demand for The Devil Wears Prada 2, 17 years after the original. (Also Read: Anne Hathaway speaks out against obsession with ageing, internet reacts: 'She has Botox and fillers, this is hypocrisy')

Miranda and Andy reunite

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in 2006 and in 2023

Meryl bumped into Anne at the Albie Awards in New York on Saturday evening. While the 74-year-old actor was seen in all-black avatar, wearing a shimmery black top and trousers paired with a clutch, Anne wore a green gown with silver patches and paired it with silver jewellery and a silver handbag.

The two were seen hugging, smiling, and chatting with each other. They also posed for pictures for the paparazzi. A fan account created a collage of their recent pic and one from 2006 during the promotions of The Devil Wears Prada. In that one, Meryl is wearing an all-brown pantsuit and Anne is seen in a pearl white knitted top and dark blue denims.

The fan account wrote in the caption, “Mirandy? in the same photo?? Groundbreaking (smirk emojis),” referring to their iconic characters from the 2006 film and Meryl's memorable dialogue, “Florals? For spring? groundbreaking.”

Reactions to the reunion

Fans of the actors and the film reacted overwhelmingly to the reunion. One of them commented, “Bring on the sequel. (surprise emoji) (red heart emojis).” Another wrote, “Different outfits but they look the same! Time has been so good to them both!” “They were terrific together (applause emoji).” The fan account called it “The Mirandy reunion.”

About The Devil Wears Prada

The film was adapted into a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna from Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name. It starred Meryl as a bossy fashion magazine editor, and Anne as a fresher who joins as her co-assistant. The existing assistant was played by Emily Blunt. The film also starred Stanley Tucci as Miranda's husband. It made $326.7 million at the box office.

While Meryl currently appears on Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Anne will be next seen in Mother's Instinct.

