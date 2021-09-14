Met Gala 2021 inside photos: Billie Eilish sticks her tongue out, Lil Nas X keeps tradition of bathroom selfies alive

The Met Gala returned in full swing on Monday night; the event was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Met Gala 2021 is the first to take place since 2019. Like every year, celebrities took bathroom selfies in couture outfits. Rapper Lil Nas X took to Twitter to share a few behind-the-scenes photos, featuring singers Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean and others.

Lil Nas X shared a bathroom selfie with Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Erykah Badu and Pete Davidson. He captioned it, “Dream blunt rotation.” He also posted pictures with Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean. “Met Gala was fun. I love when they did the Illuminati ritual,” he wrote in a tweet.

Lil Nas X poses with Frank Ocean.

The Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is one of the biggest fashion events in the world. This year, there were around 400 guests, including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Timothee Chalamet, Channing Tatum and others.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who made her Met Gala debut this year, told AFP that it was ‘surreal’ to attend the event. “I feel like, oh my gosh, Houston, Texas we made it! ... I’m excited to be here,” she said, adding that it felt ‘kinda weird’ to be around so many people.

“I’ve kinda gotten used to being a little introvert like -- but I’m back on side so I’m excited to see everybody,” she said.

Although the Met Gala is usually held in early May, the event this year was delayed due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic. The honorary co-chairs were Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, who has turned the gala into a global event, designer Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram, which is sponsoring the extravaganza.

(With inputs from AFP)