MET Gala 2022: Twitter loves 'proud husband' Ryan Reynolds' reaction to Blake Lively's transforming dress

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were once again the most impressive couple at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts gala on Monday evening (early Tuesday in India). Not only did the couple stick to the theme, gilded glamour, the actors also shared moments of romance on the red carpet. (Also read: MET Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings desi representation, Kim Kardashian goes blonde, Blake's dress transforms)

Blake turned up in a custom Versace gown that gleamed in tones of copper and a large bow on the waist. She held on to Ryan's arms as they walked up the iconic MET stairs. Ryan wore a black suit with a vintage style velvet-suede fabric and a white bowtie. In the middle of the stairs, Ryan walked ahead as three attendants helped Blake with her dress. They unfurled her bow and her dress was bathed in another layer of light blue. They even took off her copper-tone gloves to reveal matching blue ones underneath. The transformation inspired loud cheers from the media and fans at the event.

Not only her fans but even Ryan was surprised at Blake's transformation. A picture showed him with a shocked expression on his face, looking at Blake with his mouth hanging open. More videos show him looking proudly at her and even applauding the grand reveal.

Fans of the couple took to Twitter to share their reactions. One wrote, “Find a man who looks at you like Ryan does to Blake.” “They ate and left no crumbs. Period,” wrote another about how no one else came close to their outfits. “If he Doesn't look at you the way RYAN looks at BLAKE , Girl he is not the one,” commented another. Check out more reactions:

Fans noticed that Blake Lively's dress included tribute to multiple iconic buildings of New York. The bronze-copper to blue-green transformation was likely an ode to the Statue of Liberty which has turned green over the centuries due to oxidation. Lady Liberty was installed in the New York harbour in 1886.

While speaking with ET on the red carpet, Blake explained her inspiration for the ensemble. "I looked at New York City architecture for this event, and I loved the copper patinas. I asked Versace if we could do it and they said, 'Oh god, OK, let's try!' And we did," she shared.

