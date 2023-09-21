Michael Caine suggests upcoming film The Great Escaper might be his last: ‘I am 90 now, can’t walk properly’

Michael Caine has spoken about his retirement from acting. In an interview with The Telegraph, Michael described The Great Escaper as probably his last film. The veteran British actor with a career spanning eight decades suggested that his upcoming film, which will be released next month, could potentially be his final, adding he was 90, and was struggling to 'walk properly'. Also read: Michael Caine opens up about cancer, says his ‘days are numbered’

Michael Caine says he is 'sort of retired'

Michael Caine in a still from The Great Escaper.

“I was so happy to do it. I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written... With Covid-19 and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it – and had such a wonderful time. I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now.”

About Michael Caine

Michael, who has appeared in more than 160 films and is considered a British film icon, is known for films such as The Italian Job (1969), and Battle of Britain (1969), Get Carter (1971), The Last Valley (1971), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), The Eagle Has Landed (1976), A Bridge Too Far (1977).

He portrayed Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy (2005–2012), and has also had roles in five other Christopher Nolan films: The Prestige (2006), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), and Tenet (2020).

Michael Caine on his latest movie

Speaking about filming for The Great Escaper, Michael Caine recalled that it was a physically challenging role for him to play. He said in the same interview, “They gave me a very good walking stick. And I was able to do scenes that needed that. I’d just do them once, and then fall over. But just one take and that’s it. Forget it.”

About The Great Escaper

The upcoming British–French drama starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson is based on the true-life story of a British World War II veteran, who 'broke out' of his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France, in June 2014. The story is based on that of Bernard Jordan, who was 89 years old when he made his journey to France.

The Great Escaper was to be Glenda Jackson's last, she died in June 2023, about nine months after she finished filming her part. The film was announced in February 2021 and is directed by Oliver Parker, and written by William Ivory. It is scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

