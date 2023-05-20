Michael Douglas wants to visit Hyderabad, Goa on next India trip with Catherine Zeta-Jones: We haven’t been to the south

Earlier this week, veteran actor Michael Douglas received the honorary Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. He recently also attended a session at the India Pavilion with minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan, where the actor received an invitation for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which will be held in November. Also read: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones explore India

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones during one of their visits to India.

Michael Douglas was also felicitated at the India Pavilion in Cannes 2023. The actor said he has been to India before with his wife, actor Catherine Zeta-Jones. He said she loves the country and is a 'pretty good Bollywood dancer'. Michael further said he wanted to visit the south of India on his next trip to the country. He wanted to cover the area 'from Hyderabad to Goa'.

“I have been to India now three times. I always had a wonderful, wonderful experience. I have been very impressed with the energy, the imagination, and the creativity. As somebody, who watches the news and current events, India is hot. India is rocking. You can see it's moving... Actually my wife (Catherine Zeta-Jones) will be sad as she is not here (at India Pavilion) because she loves India and she is a pretty good Bollywood dancer, too. We have not been down south. So, we want to go to south from Hyderabad to Goa, to go around that area on our next trip,” Michael said in video from the event that was shared by Brut India.

Last year, National Award-winning director Shailendra Singh, who also moderated Michael's session at India Pavilion, had released the the second part of his feature series, Unplugged Cinema.

The project, titled Unplugged in Mumbai, featured Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The two had spoken about their love for India in it as they explored Mumbai. It also showed Michael and Catherine recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s poses from their 2007 film Om Shanti Om, as Catherine revealed, “I am a big Bollywood fan.” The film was released in July 2022.

