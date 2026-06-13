Michael is the highest-grossing music biopic ever, Michael Jackson biopic beats Bohemian Rhapsody, sets course for $1B

Michael Jackson has officially beaten Freddie Mercury, not on the charts but at the box office. Michael, the late pop star's official biopic, has become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody.

Michael beats Bohemian Rhapsody

Jaafar Jackson played Michael Jackson in his biopic Michael. (Glen Wilson/Lionsgate via AP)

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According to reports, Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, has grossed over $911 million worldwide since its theatrical release on April 24. On Friday, it surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody's global lifetime haul. The Freddie Mercury biopic had earned $910.9 million worldwide. Interestingly, both Michael and Bohemian Rhapsody were produced by Graham King.

The film had earlier overtaken the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis. It is now headed to the billion-dollar mark, with trade experts predicting it should cross that before shutting shop later this month. If it does so, Michael will be the first biopic in the billion-dollar club.

Hot on the heels of Oppenheimer

Now, Michael is aiming to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time. That record currently rests with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which tells the story of the famed nuclear scientist J Oppenheimer, often called the father of the atomic bomb. The acclaimed film starring Cillian Murphy grossed $975 million worldwide upon its 2023 release.

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{{^usCountry}} This year, only one film has crossed the $1-billion mark at the global box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which currently leads the worldwide box office rankings for 2026, breached the mark last week. All about Michael {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, only one film has crossed the $1-billion mark at the global box office. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which currently leads the worldwide box office rankings for 2026, breached the mark last week. All about Michael {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael chronicles the life and career of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson's family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael chronicles the life and career of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson's family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the son of Michael Jackson's brother Jermaine Jackson, in the title role. Juliano Krue Valdi portrays a young Michael Jackson. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the son of Michael Jackson's brother Jermaine Jackson, in the title role. Juliano Krue Valdi portrays a young Michael Jackson. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo as family patriarch Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as lawyer and manager John Branca, Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe and Mike Myers as CBS Records executive Walter Yetnikoff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The supporting cast includes Colman Domingo as family patriarch Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as lawyer and manager John Branca, Laura Harrier as music executive Suzanne de Passe and Mike Myers as CBS Records executive Walter Yetnikoff. {{/usCountry}}

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The film received divisive reviews upon release, with many critics praising Jaafar's performance and the music, while others criticised the film for ‘whitewashing’ the late pop icon. The chief complaint was that the film does not address the sexual abuse allegations against him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

michael jackson Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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