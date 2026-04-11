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Michael Jackson fans travel thousands of miles, swarm Berlin for Michael biopic premiere

Michael, the biopic of pop icon Michael Jackson, releases later this month with a grand premiere in Berlin starting the festivities.

Apr 11, 2026 09:40 am IST
AFP |
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Thousands of Michael Jackson fans descended on Berlin on Friday for the premiere of a new biopic about the King of Pop, undeterred by child sex abuse allegations that continue to haunt the star.

Michael premiere in Berlin sees fans throng German capital

Jaafar Jackson plays uncle Michael Jackson in Michael.

Michael, in which the singer is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, is expected to be one of the highest-grossing films of its kind in history.

In the queue for the screening, Andy Escobar, a 31-year-old aircraft mechanic from the United States, said his nickname at school was MJ -- "because everybody knew that I was a Michael Jackson fan".

Asked about the child abuse allegations, Escobar said simply: "We know that's not true."

"He was found not guilty," added Megane Kittler, a 31-year-old educator from France who lives in Berlin.

Only around 4,000 fans will actually be able to watch the film on Friday evening, two weeks before its official release, after being allocated seats via prize draws.

For the rest, there will be Michael Jackson-themed activities throughout the weekend including panel discussions with the film crew, an exhibition dedicated to the singer and themed parties.

Film studio Lionsgate is banking on $700 million in global box-office receipts for the feature-length film. That figure would far surpass other productions in the same genre except for the Freddie Mercury-inspired Bohemian Rhapsody, which took in $910 million.

 
michael jackson biopic
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