Ukrainian President Zelenskyy call Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to say thanks for donations: 'They inspire the world'

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher received a personal thank you call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for their efforts to help the country amid its war with Russia. Mila and Ashton had announced at the beginning of this month that they aim to raise $30 million in total to support humanitarian activities in Ukraine and the rehabilitation of Ukrainian refugees. They achieved the goal last week, and have raised 35 million dollars until now. Also Read| Mira Rajput slams tweet criticising Zelenskyy's outfit, asks how he'll have 'a suit in middle of crisis'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mila and Ashton announced in a video on the latter's Instagram account on Thursday, March 17, that they have reached their $30 million goal. On Monday, the Ukrainian President revealed in a tweet that he has spoken to the actors about their contribution and noted that he is "grateful for the help."

The tweet, which included an image of a video call between the trio, read, “@aplusk (Ashton Kutcher) & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine." Ashton retweeted the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mila was born in Chernivtsi, southern Ukraine, in 1983 and moved to the USA in 1991. While announcing their fundraising campaign at the beginning of this month, the actor had said, "I have always been proud of being an American. But today, I have never been more proud of being a Ukrainian." Her husband had added, "I have never been more proud of being married to a Ukrainian."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple added, "Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support."

Several celebrities across the world including Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Benedict Cumberbatch have extended their support to Ukraine amid the crisis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been urging his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for talks, but there has been no breakthrough until now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON