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Millie Bobby Brown wants to star in an Indian comedy film: ‘I’m funny girl'

In her promotion of Enola Holmes 3, Millie Bobby Brown shared enthusiasm for acting in a Bollywood film, stating she loves to dance.

Jun 27, 2026 09:48 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Enola Holmes 3. She will be returning to screens as the iconic young detective in the third instalment of the franchise. Since Millie dabbles in high-octane action, romance, drama, and comedy in the film, she believes she would be a perfect fit for a Hindi movie. In a recent interaction, she spoke about the possibility of starring in a Bollywood film.

Millie on starring in a Bollywood film

Millie Bobby Brown gained fame with her role in Stranger Things. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes(REUTERS)

Speaking to Variety India, she said, “Absolutely. I'll never say no. India is on my bucket list. I really, really want to go. I'm down for anything, really. A comedy... I'm a funny girl.”When asked if she would be open to dancing in a Hindi film, she readily agreed and even confessed, "I love to dance."

Millie on performing action in Enola Holmes

Millie also spoke about performing action sequences in Enola Holmes 3. She said, "In ‘Enola Holmes 1’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2’, I did a lot of action scenes. There was a lot of physicality in my fighting. However, it took a lot for me to agree to holding a gun because there was so much about Enola's weaponry that was in her body and her strength. But yes, this time around, she does have tools and accessories in her armour. It was really fun."

About Enola Holmes

 
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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Millie Bobby Brown wants to star in an Indian comedy film: ‘I’m funny girl'
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