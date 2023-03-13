Mom to be Nadia Ferreira flashes radiant smile in latest pics; fans call her ‘beautiful mommy in the universe’

On Sunday, Nadia Ferreira, the Miss Universe 2021 runner-up, shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, taken during her day out. The photos showed her standing on a bridge, surrounded by lush greenery, with a beaming smile as she posed for the camera on a cloudy day. Referring to herself as a tourist, Nadia seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her vacation, and her happy expression showed off her mommy glow. Nadia and her singer-husband Marc Anthony had recently announced their pregnancy, which coincided with their marriage, making them parents-to-be for the first time. Fans were quick to notice and commented on her glowing appearance in the comments section. (Also read: Mom to be Laura Anderson flashes radiant smile in latest post, shows off her 'biggest jeans'. See pics)

In the photographs, Nadia exuded effortless style as she sported an oversized white coat, which she paired with a top and jeans. Her choice of leather boots added a touch of sophistication to her look, while her untied hair and minimal makeup reflected her natural beauty. The backdrop of lush greenery on the bridge complemented her ensemble perfectly, and she posed for the camera with a radiant smile that highlighted her charming personality. In another shot, she almost candid pose as she looked over her shoulder added a playful element to the collection. Overall, the photographs captured Nadia's beauty, confidence, and relaxed demeanor, showcasing her as a natural in front of the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nadia wrote in French, “Tourists on a cloudy day (white heart and star emojis).” Reacting to the photos, one of her fans commented, “Beautiful mommy, she sings to me what a surprise accompany her, she takes the relevant care but Marc doesn't. let him travel alone, watch out for him. is very .... we already know!! Territory mark.. no quitting. alone.” Another fan wrote, “In every post more beautiful with that tummy.” Other fan commented, “Down to the background picture Opacas! Beauty of a woman.” “Beautiful mommy in the universe”, added one. “Pregnancy looks very good on you, you are more beautiful”, wrote other. A fans comment read, “Very cute the future mom, many blessings for this new couple.”

Earlier in February, this year, Nadia announced that she and her singer-husband Marc Anthony will become parents for the first time weeks after their marriage. She shared a picture with him, and wrote, “Best Valentine's gift ever!! Thank you God for this blessing in our lives.”

Nadia and Mac tied the knot on January 28 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. Nadia, who hails from Paraguay, was the runner-up at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant and is known for her striking beauty. She has also gained fame through her appearances on the reality television program, Parodiando Paraguay.