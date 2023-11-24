Napoleon: Watch these 5 Ridley Scott films before you catch his latest with Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby

Legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott is all set to bring the classic story of Napoleon to the big screen today. Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the chequered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. (Also Read: Napoleon trailer: Joaquin Phoenix transforms into the French emperor in Ridley Scott's historical epic. Watch)

Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott's new historical

Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by the veteran filmmaker, the film captures Napoleon's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine (played by Vanessa Kirby), showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

To pay tribute to the latest grand creation of the master filmmaker, let us retrospectively explore a professional journey that has given rise to some masterpieces:

The Duellists (1977)

Interestingly, Ridley's directorial debut was also set during the Napoleonic Wars. Based on Joseph Conrad's short story The Duel, it won the Best Debut award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Alien (1979)

The science fiction horror film follows the crew of a spaceship and their encounter with an extra-terrestrial being. The film birthed a whole new universe of sci-fi films and won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

Blade Runner (1982)

Yet another science fiction movie, starring Harrison Ford, Blade Runner was set in the then-dystopian future of 2019. It won the BAFTAs for cinematography, costume, and production design.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Ridley stepped out of his comfort zone of science fiction for this adventure road movie starring Susan Sarandon. The film, also starring Brad Pitt, won the Oscar for the Best Screenplay.

Gladiator (2000)

His first epic historical film since The Duellists, Gladiator starred Russell Crowe, who plays a Roman General in 180 AD and is determined to avenge his family's honour. It won the Best Picture and Best Actor at the Oscars.

